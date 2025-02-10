News & Insights

Hyatt Hotels To Acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts In Approx. $2.6 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

February 10, 2025 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels (H) has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) for $13.50 per share, or approximately $2.6 billion, including approximately $900 million of debt, net of cash. Playa is an owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. Hyatt is currently the beneficial owner of 9.4% of Playa's outstanding shares.

Hyatt said it remains committed to asset-light business model and intends to identify third-party buyers for Playa's owned properties.

