Hyatt (H) Unveils Strong Growth Plans for 2024 and Beyond

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H unveiled its growth strategy for 2024 and beyond, citing a remarkable year in 2023 with record deal signings. The company's commitment to becoming the preferred brand for guests, customers and owners resulted in a substantial pipeline of 127,000 rooms worldwide as of the end of 2023.



This record-breaking pipeline, representing nearly 40% of its existing portfolio, is expected to drive future earnings in an asset-light manner.



The company strategically expanded its portfolio, prioritizing guest preferences and market trends. Since going public, H experienced remarkable growth, tripling its hotels and quadrupling its development pipeline through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This resulted in H's premium brand portfolio serving high-end guests in each segment.



The World of Hyatt platform quadrupled its membership in five years, becoming the industry's fastest-growing loyalty program. With 30% more members per hotel than larger competitors, it focuses on personalized guest care and increased revenues for owners.

Strategic Expansion of Luxury, Resort and Lifestyle Portfolios

The company strategically focuses on luxury, resort and lifestyle portfolios, aiming to be the preferred brand for high-end guests. Since the end of 2017, nearly 90,000 rooms have been added to these categories, now constituting 45% of H's total portfolio. This upside doubled luxury rooms, tripled resort rooms and quadrupled lifestyle rooms. H plans to add more than 35 hotels globally within its luxury brands by the end of 2025.

Hyatt Studios Expands into New Markets With New Developers

To cater to a diverse guest base and introduce new guests to its portfolio, the company is rapidly expanding its first upper-midscale extended-stay brand in the Americas, Hyatt Studios. Building on H's success in select-service hotels, Hyatt Studios brings the renowned Hyatt experience and commitment to quality into markets without traditional Hyatt properties.



Hyatt Studios generated substantial interest, with about 200 deals in various negotiation stages involving single-unit and multi-unit developers. Executed deals represent around 2,000 pipeline rooms across North America, showcasing the demand from developers and guests for a Hyatt brand in secondary, suburban and tertiary markets.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Shares of Hyatt have gained 28.1% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 21.5% growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.