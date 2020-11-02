Hyatt (H) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings miss of 30.4%. Nonetheless, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.6%, on average.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.24, suggesting a decline from earnings of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter. The company’s earnings estimates have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst concern regarding the stock.

For revenues, the consensus mark stands at $448.6 million, suggesting a decline of 63.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Hyatt’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been experiencing significant decline in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is resulting in a system-wide RevPAR decrease. Although the company has been witnessing sequential improvement in RevPAR since April, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. Further, high operating costs stemming from the pandemic are likely to get reflected in the third-quarter results.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Management and franchise fees is pegged at $47.03 million, indicating a decline of 68.2% from $148 million reported in the previous quarter. The consensus mark for Owned and leased hotels revenues currently stands at $92 million, indicating a decline of 78.6% from $430 million in the year-ago quarter.

Nonetheless, increased focus on unit growth, financial flexibility and loyalty programs might have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of -2.15%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Hyatt carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Electronic Arts Inc. EA has an Earnings ESP of +211.11% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +6.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.

