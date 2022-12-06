Hyatt (H) to Expand Independent Collection Brands' Presence

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H continues to expand its footprint. Recently, the company announced its plan to expand Independent Collection brands’ footprint by 2025.



By 2025, the company’s Independent Collection brands will have 11 new hotels to its portfolio. The company will open its first property in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki, Finland.



Katie Johnson, global brand leader, Independent Collection, Hyatt said “Each brand in the Independent Collection offers distinct properties that are all unique and feature one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion with more than 100 properties worldwide across all three brands – from on-site beekeeping and aerial yoga at Rancho Pescadero, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, to embracing local history in Kelso, United Kingdom at Schloss Roxburghe Golf Hotel, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand.”



Shares of the company have increased 14.1%, against with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.



Expansion Efforts Bode Well

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company said that 22 new hotels (or 4,243 rooms) joined Hyatt's system in the third quarter of 2022. As of Sep 30, Hyatt executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 550 hotels (or 114,000 rooms).



Given the easing of travel restrictions in the Asia Pacific region along with a rebound of leisure travel, the company unveiled a robust pipeline of landmark luxury and lifestyle hotels, with an anticipated opening in late 2022 and 2023. This includes the strategic entry of several brands into new markets, such as the arrival of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand (in Japan), the Andaz brand (Thailand), the Hyatt Centric brand (Southeast Asia) and a new hotel in Malaysia.



Some of the additional luxury and lifestyle hotel openings planned for 2022 and 2023 include Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula, Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Malaysia), Andaz Macau, Grand Hyatt Kunming, Andaz Nanjing Hexi, and Alila Donghu Wuhan.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLTand Crocs, Inc. CROX.



Monarch Casino currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. MCRI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The stock has gained 17.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI’s 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 21.1% and 29.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Hilton currently has a Zacks Rank #2. HLT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average. The stock has decreased 2.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HLT’s current financial year sales and EPS indicates a surge of 49.5% and 115.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs currently has a Zacks Rank #2. CROX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15%. Shares of Crocs have plunged 41.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2022 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 51.5% and 23.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.