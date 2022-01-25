Hyatt (H) to Boost Presence in The Americas With 45 New Hotels

Backed by the high demand for leisure travel in 2021-end and early 2022, Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced plans to expand its presence across the Americas region. Along with Apple Leisure Group’s AMR Collection brands (Secrets and Dreams), the company intends to add 45 new properties across key urban destinations through 2023.



To support this initiative, the company signed management and franchise agreements for hotel openings in 11 new markets and 19 existing markets across the Americas. The hotels and resorts will join the likes of the Dreams, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and Thompson Hotels brands.



Jim Chu, Hyatt’s executive vice president, global franchising and development, stated, “Listening to our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers has never been more important. As we continue in our recovery from the pandemic, we remain very intentional about where the Hyatt brand footprint grows to ensure we're present in markets that matter most to the leisure-focused traveler of today and tomorrow.”

Focus on Expansion

Hyatt aims to differentiate its brands by providing distinct travel experiences. It is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and plans to expand in Cozumel, Panama City, Punta Cana and South Beach, Denver, Montreal, Oakland and Memphis. To this end, the company announced a solid pipeline of developments that are likely to cater to the company’s intention to expand in the Americas market.

Some of the anticipated openings in new markets for 2022 include Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort (in Cartagena, Colombia), Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal (Montréal, Québec), Hyatt Centric San Salvador (Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador), Hyatt House Monterrey Valle/San Pedro (Monterrey, Mexico), Hyatt Place Gainesville Downtown (Gainesville, FL), Hyatt Place Kent Narrows & Marina (Grasonville, Maryland), Hyatt Place Monterrey Valle (Monterrey, Mexico), Hyatt Place Montréal Downtown (Montréal, Québec), Hyatt Place Panama City Beach (Panama City Beach, Florida), Hyatt Place St. Augustine/Vilano Beach (St. Augustine, FL), Hyatt Regency Mexico City Insurgentes (Mexico City, Mexico) and Numu which will join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, (San Miguel de Allende, Mexico). The company plans to open Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlan (Mazatlan, Mexico) in 2023.

We believe that expansion in these markets would likely help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry and boost business.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Hyatt have gained 24.8% compared with the industry’s 15.2% growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hyatt carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Crocs, Inc. CROX, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK and Guess, Inc. GES.



Crocs flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average. Shares of Crocs have increased 46.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 48.8% and 25.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



RCI Hospitality sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.7%, on average. Shares of RCI Hospitality have surged 75.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RICK’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 34.9% and 22.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Guess carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 97%, on average. Shares of Guess have increased 4.1% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 38.6% and 4,342.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.