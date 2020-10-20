Hyatt (H) to Boost Presence in Portugal With New Andaz Hotel

In a bid to strengthen its portfolio across Southern Europe, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s H affiliate recently entered into a management agreement with Feuring Hotel Lissabon GmbH & Co. KG to launch the first Andaz hotel in Lisbon. The company expects to open the property by 2024.



Notably, this marks the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Lisbon (after the planned opening of Hyatt Regency Lisbon in 2022) and the sixth Andaz property in the European region. It also joins the likes of Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht and Andaz Prague, which are scheduled to open in 2022.



Located at Lisbon’s Baixa district, the hotel comes with five separate buildings that include former offices of Banco Portugues de Investimento. Notably, the central building comprises 169 guestrooms surrounded by four satellite buildings that offer a variety of private suites. Meanwhile, the hotel offers a rooftop restaurant and bar, Andaz Lounge, spa, fitness centre, and Andaz Studio events spaces for corporate and social events.



In this regard, Nuno Galvão Pinto, regional vice president development Europe, Hyatt stated, “As we continue to prioritize thoughtful growth in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers, we look forward to introducing the Andaz brand to Lisbon and expanding our brand footprint in Portugal.”

Increased Focus on Expansion

Hyatt has been consistently looking to expand presence worldwide.



The company has expansion plans in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. It is also likely to expand in Australia, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, the Netherlands and other international markets.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have plummeted 39.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 27.9%. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. This along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have been affecting the company. The company’s RevPAR has also declined significantly due to the same. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the stock’s growth potential.

Hyatt — which shares space with Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT, Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH and Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC in the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry — has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.