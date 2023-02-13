Hyatt (H) to Announce Q4 Earnings: What's in the Store?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, 2023, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 106.5%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 32 cents per share, indicating a rise of 111.5% from a loss of $2.78 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $1,499 million, suggesting a surge of 39.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Hyatt’s fourth-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from a rise in leisure transient demand, easing travel restrictions and ramped-up airline capacity. During the third quarter of 2022, leisure transient revenues reached 20% above 2019 levels on a comparable system-wide basis. Also, it reported sequential improvements in group travel and business transient demand. The company stated that system-wide group room revenues, which were down 7% (from 2019 levels) in June 2022, improved to being down 3% (from 2019 levels) in October 2022. Given the continued strength of leisure travel demand, favorable pricing environment and airlift activities, the momentum is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.



Emphasis on integrating new growth platforms (through the Apple Leisure Group acquisition) is likely to have driven the fourth-quarter top line. During the previous quarter’searnings call the company reported solid segmental performance owing to strength in net package RevPAR, increased membership contracts for ALG’s Unlimited Vacation Club (approximately 9,200), guest departures (approximately 682,000) and strong unit pricing. During the quarter, net package RevPAR for comparable ALG resorts in the Americas was 29% of 2019 levels. Also, it stated benefits from the expansion in Europe and organic growth in the Americas. Given the emphasis on distribution capabilities (with an end-to-end booking process), strong operational execution and destination management services, the momentum is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.



The solid performance of Owned and leased hotels and managed and franchised business segments is likely to have driven the top line in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owned and leased hotels revenues is currently pegged at $341 million, indicating growth of 21.8% from $280 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Management and franchise fees is pegged at $220 million, indicating a surge of 57.1% from $140 million reported in the previous quarter.



However, supply chain issues and COVID-related restrictions (in certain markets) are likely to have hurt the company’s operations in the fourth quarter. Although revenue per available room (RevPAR) is likely to have increased sequentially in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected to have remained below pre-pandemic levels.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

