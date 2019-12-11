Hyatt (H) & SLH Extend Partnership to Over 300 Locations

Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s H consistent efforts to capitalize on demand in international markets are commendable. Recently, Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) announced the extention of their existing loyalty alliance to more than 300 locations.

Notably, the World of Hyatt and SLH alliance was launched in November, 2018 and has witnessed a rise by 500% and it will continue to expand through 2020. The alliance expanded to 27 new countries where World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points in places like Sweden, Laos, Turks & Caicos, Portugal, Kenya, Iceland, Belize, New Zealand, Belgium and Anguilla, among others.

Additionally, Hyatt members can have access to more than 300 of SLH’s luxury boutique hotels that include Le Refuge de la Traye, Arima Hotel, Vista Palazzo Lago di Como, Ksar Char-Bagh, French CoCo and The Reef by CuisinArt. Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt, stated that "Since launching this alliance, many members have shared their positive experiences when staying at participating SLH properties around the globe and enjoying valuable World of Hyatt loyalty benefits."

Robust Loyalty Program to Drive Occupancy

Hyatt is continuously devising newer ways to enhance guest experience and raise occupancy to survive in a tough economic environment.

Successful innovation has been a trademark of Hyatt, with a commitment to impactful architectural design of hotels in both the large-scale convention and smaller leisure markets. The company also has a creative approach toward food and beverage at its hotels worldwide.

Notably, World of Hyatt is a platform for guest engagement. The company is witnessing a higher level of guest satisfaction owing to the enhancements.

A glimpse of the company’s price trend reveals that it has outperformed the industry in the past six months. Shares of Hyatt have gained 6.9% compared with the industry’s 6.3% growth.

