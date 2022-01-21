Hyatt (H) Plans to Expand in the U.K. by Opening New Hotels

In a bid to strengthen its portfolio in the U.K., Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s H affiliate recently entered into a management agreement with Stratford City Hotels Limited (a subsidiary of M&L Hospitality) for the openings of Hyatt Regency London Stratford and Hyatt House London Stratford. Post the renovations, the company expects to open the properties by second-quarter 2022.



Hyatt Regency London Stratford comprises 225 guestrooms with 6,673 square feet of meeting space. It also comes with a restaurant, bar and an open-air terrace. Meanwhile, Hyatt House London Stratford features 127 guestrooms comprising modern, apartment-style suites with fully-equipped kitchens and flexible workspaces.



Located within Europe’s Westfield Stratford City, the properties also offer convenient access to Heathrow International Airport, Stratford Station, London convention center and universities, including the East campus of the University College of London and the new College of Fashion.



With reference to the opening, Felicity Black Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt, stated, “The addition of these two hotels will be another exciting step in growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the United Kingdom and in creating a network of hotels across the key commercial and leisure markets in the country.”

Increased Focus on Expansion

Hyatt aims to differentiate its brands by providing distinct travel experiences. Hyatt is also consistently trying to expand its presence on a worldwide basis in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.



Hyatt, along with the collaboration of M&L Hospitality, opened Hyatt Regency Manchester and Hyatt House Manchester, Hyatt Place London Heathrow Airport in the U.K. market. Other properties in the region include Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, Hyatt Regency Birmingham, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Hyatt Place West London Hayes, Hyatt Centric Cambridge and Hyatt Place London City East.



The company announced a solid pipeline of developments that are likely to cater to the company’s intention of global market expansion. For Europe and the Middle East, the company announced the addition of Magma Resort Santorini (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand), 7Pines Resort Sardinia (part of the Destination by Hyatt brand) and Thompson Madrid with expected openings in mid-2022 and Andaz Doha with an expected opening in late 2022. Hyatt also revealed the addition of Alila Lanzarote, Grand Hyatt Lanzarote and Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate, with expected openings in 2025.



We believe that expansion in these markets would likely help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry and boost business.

In the past year, shares of the company have gained 21.9% compared with the industry's 12 [B]

