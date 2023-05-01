Hyatt (H) Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 696.9%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating an improvement from an adjusted loss of 33 cents incurred in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $1.59 billion, suggesting a surge of 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up for the quarter.

Factors to Note

Hyatt’s first-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from robust leisure travel demand, easing travel restrictions, favorable pricing scenario and heightened airline capacity. Also, new hotel openings, loyalty program and strategic acquisitions are likely to have aided the company.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

The solid performance of Owned and leased hotels as well as managed and the franchised business segment is likely to have driven the top line in the first quarter. For the to-be-reported quarter, our model predicts that Owned and leased hotels revenues will increase 12.9% to $312.7 million year over year. Management, Franchise and other fees are expected to be $202.8 million, indicating a surge of 50.2% from $135 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Although supply chain risks are likely to have persisted, solid improvements in RevPAR are likely to have offset the same in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings.



Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of +56.57%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +111.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Wynn Resorts have surged 59.3% in the past year. WYNN’s earnings beat the estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 0.6%.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has an Earnings ESP of +85.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Caesars Entertainment have declined 33.7% in the past year. CZR’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.2%.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA has an Earnings ESP of +40.22% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts have increased 0.8% in the past year. PLYA’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 419.4%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.