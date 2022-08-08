Hyatt (H) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9, 2022, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a positive earnings surprise of 19.5%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share, indicating an improvement of 99.3% from a loss of $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $1.36 billion, suggesting a surge of 105.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors to Note

Hyatt’s second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings, a loyalty program and strong booking trends. Meanwhile, sequential improvements in group travel and business transient demand are likely to have aided the company’s performance.



The solid performance of Owned and leased hotels as well as managed and the franchised business segment is likely to have driven the top line in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owned and leased hotels revenues is currently pegged at $338 million, indicating growth of 77% from $191 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Management and franchise fees is pegged at $183 million, indicating a surge of 96.8% from $93 million reported in the previous quarter.



However, high costs are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line. Although sequential improvements in RevPAR are likely, it is still anticipated to remain below the pre-pandemic levels in the to-be-reported quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Hyatt Hotels Corporation price-eps-surprise | Hyatt Hotels Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Hyatt this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings.



Earnings ESP: Hyatt has an Earnings ESP of +216.67%.



