Hyatt (H) Expands Portfolio With New Franchise Agreements

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H continues to expand its portfolio with new franchise agreements. The company unveiled two locations under its latest select service brand, Hyatt Studios. The move signifies the company’s strategic approach to boost its presence in new markets.



After revealing over 100 signed letters of interest during the brand's April launch, Hyatt has officially disclosed the initial locations for its Hyatt Studios brand.



Hyatt is opening its first branded hotel in Mobile, AL, near Mobile Bay's Gulf Coast. The extended-stay hotel will open in late 2024 and provide guests with excellent value and easy access to the port city, which is rapidly expanding. The city is home to a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, and commercial retail, making it an ideal midscale destination.



Furthermore, a new 113-room Hyatt Studios hotel is set to open in the rapidly growing city of Marysville, CA, in 2025. Located in Yuba County, part of the North Sacramento area, the hotel will have dedicated meeting spaces tailored to meet the needs of business travelers and those attending local events.

Focus on Expanding Select Service Presence

Hyatt is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and has expansion plans in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Expansion in these markets should help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry, thus boosting business.



The Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands are expanding Hyatt’s presence globally to strengthen its fast-growing select service category further. The company aims to enhance brand loyalty by offering new choices to guests without internal competition between existing Hyatt properties. Notably, the company intends to grow its select service presence via third-party construction of new franchised properties, conversion and renovation of existing non-Hyatt properties, and in certain cases, participation in the development of new managed properties.



During second-quarter 2023, the company introduced its first Upper midscale brand in the Americas, which is expected to leverage the brand's significant growth over the past six years and contribute to its further development.





Shares of Hyatt Hotels have increased 20.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 13.4% growth.

Hyatt carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



