Hyatt (H) Boosts Luxury Brand Portfolio With New Properties

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H recently announced plans to open seven new hotels throughout Europe and the Middle East and 24 hotels throughout the United States, Mexico, Morocco, Greater China and Thailand. The hotels and resorts will join the likes of Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands.



Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt, stated, “The addition of these new hotels and resorts across Hyatt’s luxury portfolio will reinforce Hyatt’s position as a leader in the luxury hospitality space.”

Gradual Increase in Demand

As the economy is opening up, signs of improvement can be witnessed in the Europe, Africa, Middle East and Southwest Asia segments. The upside can be primarily attributed to a rise in leisure transient demand, leniency in travel restrictions and reopening of borders across Europe. During third-quarter 2021, RevPAR in the regions surged 162.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The company witnessed improvements in China with RevPAR coming to 78% of the pre-pandemic levels. The pace of recovery in the Asia Pacific (excluding Mainland China) remained low due to stringent travel restrictions. The company anticipates the growth momentum to continue, subject to successful vaccination rollouts and easing of travel restrictions.

Focus on Expansion

Hyatt aims to differentiate its brands by providing distinct travel experiences. It is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and plans to expand in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. To this end, the company announced a solid pipeline of developments that are likely to cater to the company’s intention of global market expansion.

For Europe and the Middle East, the company announced the addition of Magma Resort Santorini (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand), 7Pines Resort Sardinia (part of the Destination by Hyatt brand) and Thompson Madrid with expected openings in mid-2022 and Andaz Doha with an expected opening in late 2022. Hyatt also revealed the addition of Alila Lanzarote, Grand Hyatt Lanzarote and Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate, with expected openings in 2025.

Apart from this, the company announced hotels within Hyatt’s luxury brand portfolio in key destinations with expected openings in 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, the company plans to open La Zambra (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Mijas, Spain), Fuji Speedway Hotel (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Oyama, Japan), Grand Resort Qingchengshan (a Destination by Hyatt hotel in Greater China), Andaz Prague (in the Czech Republic), Andaz Nanjing Hexi (in Greater China), Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach (in Thailand), Grand Hyatt Kuwait, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon (in India), Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula (in Greater China), Park Hyatt Jakarta (in Indonesia), Alila Kothaifaru Maldives (in the Maldives), Alila Taihu Suzhou (in Greater China), Thompson Austin and Thompson Denver (in the United States), Hotel La Compañía (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Panama City, Panama) and Numu (in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico).

In 2023, the company plans to open Park Hyatt Los Cabos Hotel & Residences (in Mexico), Hotel Rhodania, Crans Montana (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Switzerland), Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki (part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Finland), Grand Hyatt Colombo (in Sri Lanka), Thompson Houston (in the United States), Thompson Monterrey (in Mexico) and Thompson South Beach (in the United States).

We believe that expansion in these markets will likely help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry and boost business.

So far this year, shares of Hyatt have gained 15.6% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hyatt carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector include Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH and Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH.



Hilton Grand Vacations sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 411.1%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 62.2% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hilton Grand Vacations’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 189.5% and 158.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 695%, on average. Shares of the company have surged 144.2% so far this year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates a rise of 27.5% and 199.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Camping World carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company benefits from the launch of a fresh peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace and a mobile service marketplace. It is investing heavily in product development.



Camping World has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.9%, on average. Shares of the company have appreciated 54.2% so far this year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH’s financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 25.9% and 77.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

