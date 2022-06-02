Hyatt (H) Boosts Its Hotel Portfolio With New Collaborations

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H aims to create a distinction between its brands by providing distinct travel experiences. It is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and plans to expand in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.



In a bid to strengthen its portfolio in the U.K., Hyatt’s affiliate recently entered into a franchise agreement with Edinburgh International Conference Centre to open Hyatt Centric Edinburgh Haymarket. The hotel will be joining Hyatt Centric Cambridge, thereby marking the second Hyatt Centric brand opening in the country. The company anticipates opening the hotel in mid-2025.



Located in Scotland, the full-service lifestyle hotel comprises 349-rooms, a gym, four meeting rooms and dining spaces. The property offers convenient access to Edinburgh International Airport and is in proximity to several leisure attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, the National Museum of Scotland, and the Old Town.



With reference to the opening, Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development for Europe and North Africa, Hyatt, stated, “This new-build development demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to growing its portfolio of lifestyle brands across the U.K, in locations that matter most to our guests, members, customers, and owners.”



Backed by the high demand for leisure travel, Hyatt announced plans to expand its presence across the Americas region. Recently, the company in collaboration with ownership group Diestra Realty, S.A. de C.V. announced plans for the opening of Grand Hyatt Cancún Beach Resort, in Quintana Roo, Mexico. The company expects to open the property in 2024 summer season.



With emphasis on its transition to a leisure-driven portfolio, expansion in these markets will likely help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry and boost business.

Focus on New Hotel openings

The company continues to expand its presence to drive growth. During the first quarter of 2022, 13 new hotels (or 2,690 rooms) joined Hyatt's system contributing to strong net rooms growth of 18.6% year over year. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had executed management or franchise contracts for approximately 540 hotels (or 113,000 rooms). Going forward, it remains optimistic about full-service growth opportunities, comprising both newbuilds and conversions globally. In 2022, the company anticipates unit growth to increase by approximately 6% on a net-room basis.

Price Performance



Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 13.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.4% growth. The company is benefitting from solid leisure transient demand, integration of Apple Leisure Group and asset disposition commitment. Also, sequential improvements in group travel and business transient demand bode well. As people return to the office, travel restrictions are eased and more cross-border travel resumes, the company remains optimistic about the recovery of business transient and its continued momentum over the back half of the year. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

