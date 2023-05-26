Hyatt (H) Boosts Expansion in Texas With New Hotel Openings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announced the addition of Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston and Hyatt Regency Conroe to its brand portfolio in Texas. This marks the brand’s 13th property in the region.



Nestled in the heart of Baytown, Texas, Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston stands as the city's largest and only waterfront hotel. This seven-story hotel boasts 208 modern guestrooms offering impressive views of the Houston Ship Channel, marina, or the Fred Hartman bridge.



Hyatt Regency Conroe is situated amid the serene tall pines of Texas Piney Woods, offering 250 well-appointed guestrooms, including 13 premium suites with flexible workstations. The hotel presents Avenue A, a lobby bar and lounge, serving locally-inspired cocktails and small plates and Conroux, a full-service restaurant celebrating the vibrant flavors of Texas Gulf cuisine with a touch of Vietnamese influence.

More Focus on Expansion

The company continues to expand its presence to drive growth. During the first quarter of 2023, 28 new hotels (or 5,128 rooms) joined Hyatt's system. As of Mar 31, 2023, Hyatt had a pipeline of executed management or franchise contracts of approximately 580 hotels (or 117,000 rooms).



Hyatt is also consistently trying to expand its presence worldwide and has expansion plans in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Expansion in these markets should help the company gain market share in the hospitality industry, thus boosting business.



The company announced its plan to expand the Independent Collection brands’ footprint by 2025. The company’s Independent Collection brands will have 11 new hotels in their portfolio by 2025. The company will open its first property in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki, Finland.



Shares of Hyatt have increased 16.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.3%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 have increased to $2.65 per share from $2.62 in the past 30 days.

