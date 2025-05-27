Hyatt Extends Tender Offer To Acquire Playa Hotels For $13.50/Share Until June 9

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) has announced an extension of the cash tender offer by its indirect subsidiary, HI Holdings Playa B.V., to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. at $13.50 per share in cash.

As of May 23, 2025, a total of approximately 85% of Playa's outstanding shares had been validly tendered or are already owned by Hyatt—excluding around 620,000 shares under guaranteed delivery. Including those shares, the total rises to roughly 85.5%. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares are not required to take any further action.

Tuesday, H closed at $131.85, up 3.53%, and was trading at $131.97 in after-hours, a 0.09% gain on the NYSE.

