News & Insights

Markets
H

Hyatt To Expand In Luxury Market With $2.6 Bln Playa Acquisition

February 10, 2025 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels (H) Monday announced that it has plans to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for approximately $2.6 billion, including debt, in a move to expand its footprint in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The acquisition aligns with Hyatt's strategy to strengthen its presence in the high-end all-inclusive market, driven by growing international travel demand.

Playa's portfolio includes 24 luxury resorts across Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Hyatt, which already holds a 9.4% stake in the company, is offering $13.50 per share—a 40.5% premium over Playa's closing price before news of the deal emerged.

Following the announcement, Playa's shares gained 2%, while Hyatt's stock remained stable. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized later this year, subject to regulatory and Playa shareholder approval.

As part of its asset-light approach, Hyatt intends to divest Playa's owned properties to third-party buyers, expecting to generate $2 billion in asset sales by 2027. At the same time, the company aims to retain long-term management contracts for key resorts, integrating them into its existing vacation platforms, including ALG Vacations and Unlimited Vacation Club.

Hyatt plans to finance the purchase through new debt, with a goal of repaying over 80% using proceeds from asset sales. Analysts view the acquisition as a strategic win, though challenges remain in converting non-Hyatt properties and executing its asset-light transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.