Hyatt downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

HSBC analyst Meredith Jensen downgraded Hyatt (H) to Hold from Buy with a $156 price target
Read More on H:
- Hyatt price target lowered to $144 from $151 at Barclays
- Hyatt Hotels Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Hyatt Hotels Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results and Growth
- Hyatt reports Q3 adjusted EPS 94c, consensus $1.38
- Hyatt sees 2024 adjusted EBITDA $1.1B-$1.12B
