Hyatt To Debut First Hyatt Centric Hotel In Osaka With 2031 Namba Station Project

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced that a Hyatt affiliate has signed a management agreement with Kanden Realty & Development Co., Ltd. to open the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Osaka in 2031.

The hotel will anchor a 28-story, mixed-use complex directly connected to Namba Station, jointly developed by Kanden Realty, Nankai Electric Railway, and Osaka Metro.

Hyatt Centric Namba Osaka will feature 267 guestrooms, a 15th-floor lobby with panoramic views, meeting spaces, a restaurant, fitness center, and a rooftop bar on the 28th floor. The property aims to immerse guests in Namba's dynamic culture while enhancing the district's international appeal as Osaka prepares to host Expo 2025.

Executives from Kanden Realty and Hyatt stated that the project aligns perfectly with the Hyatt Centric brand's mission of connecting travelers to local culture and creating authentic discovery experiences. They expect the hotel to attract both international visitors and local guests seeking premium dining and cultural offerings.

This will be the fourth Hyatt Centric property in Japan, joining existing hotels in Tokyo and Kanazawa and a planned 2026 opening in Sapporo.

Thursday H closed at $136.83 or 0.31% lower and remains unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

