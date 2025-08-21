Markets
H

Hyatt To Debut First Hyatt Centric Hotel In Osaka With 2031 Namba Station Project

August 21, 2025 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) announced that a Hyatt affiliate has signed a management agreement with Kanden Realty & Development Co., Ltd. to open the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Osaka in 2031.

The hotel will anchor a 28-story, mixed-use complex directly connected to Namba Station, jointly developed by Kanden Realty, Nankai Electric Railway, and Osaka Metro.

Hyatt Centric Namba Osaka will feature 267 guestrooms, a 15th-floor lobby with panoramic views, meeting spaces, a restaurant, fitness center, and a rooftop bar on the 28th floor. The property aims to immerse guests in Namba's dynamic culture while enhancing the district's international appeal as Osaka prepares to host Expo 2025.

Executives from Kanden Realty and Hyatt stated that the project aligns perfectly with the Hyatt Centric brand's mission of connecting travelers to local culture and creating authentic discovery experiences. They expect the hotel to attract both international visitors and local guests seeking premium dining and cultural offerings.

This will be the fourth Hyatt Centric property in Japan, joining existing hotels in Tokyo and Kanazawa and a planned 2026 opening in Sapporo.

Thursday H closed at $136.83 or 0.31% lower and remains unchanged in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

H

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.