Hyatt Announces Global Expansion Of Its Luxury Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H), a leading hospitality company, has decided to enhance its luxury portfolio with the planned opening of more than 20 luxury hotels and resorts worldwide by the end of 2020. The announced expansion include new properties under the Park Hyatt, Andaz, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Miraval and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands.

Hyatt plans to expand the Grand Hyatt brand with openings in Hefei and the Shenzhou Peninsula in China, Kuwait, Gurgaon in India, Jeju in South Korea, and Nashville, Tennessee, along with the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. These additions will mark the brand's entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. Grand Hyatt Jeju in South Korea will be the largest Grand Hyatt hotel in Asia Pacific.

Five Park Hyatt hotels are anticipated to open by 2020 in Doha, Qatar; Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko, Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand. These openings will mark the brand's entry into New Zealand, Qatar and Indonesia.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand will be expanded with the addition of Great Scotland Yard in the UK, and Hotel du Palais Biarritz in France.

Six Andaz branded luxury lifestyle properties are due to open in Dubai, UAE; Prague, Czech Republic; Bali, Indonesia; Shenzhen and Xiamen in China; and Palm Springs, California. The brand Andaz Dubai The Palm will mark the brand's entry into Dubai.

The additions under the Alila brand include three luxury resorts expected to open in Switzerland, Malaysia and Oman. Alila La Gruyre in Switzerland is anticipated to open in 2023.

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa in the US, expected to open in 2020, will mark the brand's entry into Massachusetts.

