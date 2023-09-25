HY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (Symbol: HY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.20, changing hands as low as $42.79 per share. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.99 per share, with $59.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.21.

