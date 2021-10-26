HXL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.61, changing hands as low as $56.49 per share. Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HXL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.35 per share, with $64.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.86.

