HWX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Headwater Exploration Inc (TSX: HWX.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.25, changing hands as high as $6.42 per share. Headwater Exploration Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.69 per share, with $8.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.39.

