HWM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.68, changing hands as low as $31.94 per share. Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.41 per share, with $37.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.37. The HWM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.