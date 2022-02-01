HWM Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/3/22, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 2/25/22. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $31.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HWM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.10 per share, with $36.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.05.

In Tuesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

