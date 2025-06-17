HWKN's Shares Hit 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. HWKN scaled a new 52-week high of $140.58 before retracing to close the session at $136.78.



The company’s shares have gained 51.6% in a year against the industry’s decline of 1.2%.



Hawkins currently has a market capitalization of roughly $2.8 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving HWKN stock.

What’s Aiding Hawkins Stock?

Hawkins' Water Treatment segment is expanding rapidly, reflecting the company's strategic focus on the water treatment industry and the effective integration of recent acquisitions. In the fiscal fourth quarter, its revenues increased 10% year over year to a record $245.3 million, driven by a 21% rise in Water Treatment segment sales.



The acquisition of Industrial Research Corporation is consistent with Hawkins' growth plan in central and northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southern Arkansas, complementing existing operations and increasing market presence. The Wofford Water Service acquisition also increased HWKN's presence in Mississippi and aided its expansion in the southern United States, where its Water Treatment business had previously been confined. The Amerochem assets and WaterSurplus purchases bolstered its Water Treatment presence. HWKN's prudent pricing strategy to combat cost inflation is also aiding performance. Further, it stays committed to increasing shareholder value.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s fiscal 2026 and the fiscal first quarter has increased 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively, over the past 60 days. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for fiscal 2026 for Hawkins is currently pegged at $4.37 per share, implying an expected year-over-year growth of 8.4%.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Alamos Gold Inc. AGI and ATI Inc. ATI.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 139.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold current-year earnings is pegged at $1.24 per share. AGI, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice, with the average earnings surprise being 1.4%. The company's shares have rallied 65.1% in the past year.



ATI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 12.5%, on average. The company's shares have rallied 41.6% in the past year.

















