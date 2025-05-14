$HWH stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HWH stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,419,899 of trading volume.

$HWH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HWH:

$HWH insiders have traded $HWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,711,764 shares for an estimated $3,584,999 and 0 sales.

$HWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $HWH stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.