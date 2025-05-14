$HWH stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HWH stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $86,419,899 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HWH:
$HWH Insider Trading Activity
$HWH insiders have traded $HWH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,711,764 shares for an estimated $3,584,999 and 0 sales.
$HWH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $HWH stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 53,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,906
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 52,085 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,585
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 33,615 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,678
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 20,264 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,068
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 19,537 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,599
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 15,473 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,978
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 15,328 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,006
