HWH International launches Hapi Marketplace

November 04, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

HWH International (HWH) announce the launch of its proprietary business-to-consumer marketplace, Hapi Marketplace, which aims to offer a diversity of high-quality yet price competitive products. Hapi Marketplace features an extensive selection of over forty-seven product categories including wellness, elderly care, auto accessories and more. A special range of products are sourced by our team, allowing our customers to shop with confidence among a wide range of options.

