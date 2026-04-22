HWC Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher NII, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. Further, the bottom line rose 10.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were supported by higher net interest income (NII) and modest loan growth. However, the quarter was significantly impacted by a securities portfolio restructuring loss. Deposits also declined modestly. Additionally, higher expenses and increased provisions acted as headwinds.



Results excluded a one-time charge related to a net loss on the securities portfolio restructure. After considering this, net income was $47.4 million, down 60.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $117.8 million and did not include this one-time charge.

HWC’s Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues were $292.6 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389 million. The top line also declined 19.8% year over year.



NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) increased 5.4% year over year to $287.6 million. The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.55%, which expanded 12 basis points (bps). Our estimates for NII and NIM were $285 million and 3.47%, respectively.



Non-interest income was $7.5 million, plunging 92.1% year over year. The decline was primarily due to a net loss on securities transactions. Excluding this, adjusted non-interest income of $106.1 million grew almost 12%. We had projected non-interest income of $103.9 million.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP) increased 7.7% to $220.7 million. We had projected expenses of $221.4 million.

The efficiency ratio increased to 55.43% from 55.22% in the year-ago quarter. An increase in the efficiency ratio indicates a decrease in profitability.

HWC’s Loans Rise & Deposits Decline Sequentially

As of March 31, 2026, total loans were $24 billion, up marginally from the prior quarter. Total deposits were $29 billion, slightly down from the previous quarter. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were $24.2 billion and $29.3 billion, respectively.

HWC’s Credit Quality Deteriorates

The provision for credit losses was $13.2 million, up 25.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $16.6 million.



Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.19% of average total loans, up 1 bp from the prior-year quarter.

HWC’s Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Decline

As of March 31, 2026, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.89%, down from 11.55% at the end of the year-ago quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 13.30%, down from 14.48% as of March 31, 2025.



At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the return on average assets was 0.54%, down from 1.41% in the year-ago period. The return on average common equity was 4.31%, down from 11.59% in the prior-year quarter.

HWC’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, HWC repurchased 1.4 million shares at an average price of $67.55 per share.

Our View on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney’s strategic expansion initiatives and steady loan growth are likely to support top-line growth. Additionally, bond restructuring efforts and stabilizing funding costs are expected to support NII and NIM expansion. However, weakening asset quality, elevated expenses and volatility in non-interest income remain key challenges.



Hancock Whitney Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Another Bank

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line also jumped 27.7% year over year.



WAFD’s results reflected higher NII and non-interest income. However, elevated expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. A decline in loans and deposits was another headwind.

An Upcoming Bank Release

Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 23.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBAN’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 36 cents per share. This implies 5.9% growth from the prior-year quarter.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WaFd, Inc. (WAFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.