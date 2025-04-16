HWC Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on NII & Fee Income Growth

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.38 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago figure of $1.28.



Results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and net interest income (NII). Lower provisions were another positive. However, higher adjusted expenses alongside lower loans and deposits balances were headwinds.



Net income was $119.5 million, up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $111.7 million.

HWC’s Revenues & Adjusted Expenses Rise

Quarterly total revenues amounted to $364.7 million, up 3% year over year. The top line narrowly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $364.8 million.



NII (on a tax-equivalent basis) increased 1.4% year over year to $272.7 million. The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.43%, which expanded 11 basis points (bps). Our estimates for NII and NIM were pegged at $275.8 million and 3.45%, respectively.



Non-interest income totaled $94.8 million, up 7.9%. The rise was driven by an increase in almost all components except investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions. We had projected non-interest income of $90.3 million.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP) decreased 1.3% to $205.1 million. We had projected expenses of $210.8 million. Adjusted expenses rose marginally.



The efficiency ratio decreased to 55.22% from 56.44% in the year-ago quarter. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates an increase in profitability.



As of March 31, 2025, total loans were $23.1 billion, down roughly 1% from the prior quarter. Also, total deposits declined 1% on a sequential basis to $29.2 billion. Our estimates for total loans and deposits were pegged at $23.5 billion and $29.9 billion, respectively.

HWC’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

The provision for credit losses was $10.5 million, down 19.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for provisions was $12 million.



Net charge-offs (annualized) were 0.18% of average total loans, up 3 bps from the prior-year quarter.

HWC’s Capital Ratios & Profitability Ratios Improve

As of March 31, 2025, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.55%, up from 10.49% at the end of the year-ago quarter. The common equity Tier 1 ratio was 14.51%, up from 12.65% as of March 31, 2024.



At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the return on average assets was 1.41%, up from the year-ago period’s 1.24%. The return on average common equity was 11.59%, up from 11.44% in the prior-year quarter.

HWC’s Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, HWC repurchased 0.35 million shares at an average price of $59.25 per share.

Our View on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney’s strategic expansion initiatives will likely keep supporting top-line growth. In March, it received regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition of Sabal Trust Company. Further, bond restructuring efforts and relatively higher rates are expected to support NII and NIM expansion. However, weak asset quality and subdued mortgage income are woes.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Currently, Hancock Whitney carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Another Bank

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Also, the bottom line increased significantly year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



WAFD’s results were primarily aided by a rise in NII and non-interest income. Lower non-interest expenses and provision for credit losses also supported WAFD’s performance. However, the decline in loan balance acted as a spoilsport.

An Upcoming Bank Release

Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 25. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTH’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 28 cents per share.

