HWBK vs. CCNE: Which Community Bank Stock Is the Better Buy?

Regional banks continue to operate amid changing interest rate dynamics, evolving regulatory requirements and ongoing demand for diversified financial services. Within this backdrop, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. HWBK and CNB Financial Corporation CCNE are two community banking companies providing a broad range of banking and financial solutions to individuals and businesses. HWBK offers traditional banking products, lending services and wealth management solutions through Hawthorn Bank. In contrast, CCNE provides commercial and consumer banking services, wealth management, insurance and consumer finance solutions through CNB Bank and its subsidiaries.

While both companies operate in the regional banking industry, they differ in their business mix, customer reach and service offerings. These differences create distinct operating characteristics, competitive positioning and financial profiles, ultimately shaping each company's investment appeal. This raises an important question: which stock is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: HWBK vs. CCNE

HWBK (up 14.3%) has outperformed CCNE (up 10.6%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Hawthorn Bancshares has gained 36.3% compared with CNB Financial’s gain of 41.6%.



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Meanwhile, HWBK is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.68X, above its median of 10.58X over the past two years. CCNE’s trailing 12-month P/E multiple sits at 10.49X, above its last two-year median of 9.81X. HWBK and CCNE both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 18.96X.



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Factors Driving Hawthorn Bancshares Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares continues to strengthen its community banking franchise by expanding commercial banking, retail mortgage lending and deposit-gathering activities across its Missouri footprint and the Kansas City metro area. The company remains focused on deepening customer relationships while investing in technology and banking capabilities to support long-term growth. This strategy has contributed to higher net interest income and improved profitability, reinforcing the strength of HWBK’s core banking business.

Wealth management has become an important strategic focus for Hawthorn Bancshares. In 2025, the company established it as a separate reporting segment and invested in additional leadership, products and processes to expand advisory, investment planning and trust services. By increasing its presence in fee-based businesses, HWBK is working to diversify revenue streams while strengthening relationships with individual and business clients.

Hawthorn Bancshares maintains a well-capitalized balance sheet, providing financial flexibility and resilience in a changing operating environment. Its strong capital base supports prudent risk management, regulatory compliance and continued investment in strategic initiatives, while positioning HWBK to navigate economic uncertainty without compromising its long-term objectives.

Factors Driving CNB Financial Stock

CNB Financial continues to strengthen its growth profile through the integration of ESSA Bancorp, which has expanded its presence in Northeastern Pennsylvania and significantly broadened its customer base and branch network. With the integration largely complete, management is focused on capitalizing on new business opportunities across the acquired markets while complementing CCNE’s established presence across its multi-state footprint. The acquisition also supported stronger earnings and enhanced the company's long-term growth prospects.

CNB Financial is enhancing the quality of its banking franchise by emphasizing relationship-based commercial and industrial lending, expanding treasury management services and growing core deposits. At the same time, CCNE is improving its loan portfolio by reducing commercial real estate exposure through repayments while maintaining a disciplined credit approach. These initiatives are strengthening funding stability and supporting sustainable banking operations.

CNB Financial is reducing its reliance on spread-based income by expanding wealth management, private banking, investment management and retirement plan offerings. Continued investments in products, technology and customer solutions are helping CCNE deepen client relationships while generating a more diversified and stable stream of non-interest income over the long term.

Choose CCNE Over HWBK Now

Both Hawthorn Bancshares and CNB Financial are well-positioned to benefit from sustained demand for community banking and financial services, but their investment propositions differ. HWBK continues to strengthen its core banking franchise while expanding its wealth management business, supported by a solid capital position and a disciplined operating strategy. These initiatives position the company to drive steady long-term growth.

CCNE, meanwhile, has strengthened its franchise through the integration of ESSA Bancorp while continuing to optimize its loan portfolio, expand core deposits and enhance fee-based businesses. Its diversified operating model, broader geographic footprint and focus on relationship banking provide multiple avenues for sustainable growth.

From a valuation perspective, both stocks continue to trade at attractive levels relative to the broader sector, suggesting investors can gain exposure to fundamentally sound regional banks without paying a significant premium. Although both companies are trading above their recent historical valuation ranges, the market's willingness to assign higher valuations reflects improving business fundamentals and confidence in their long-term growth prospects.

Considering CNB Financial's broader growth platform, diversified revenue base and stronger operating momentum, CCNE appears to be the better buy for investors seeking exposure to the regional banking industry.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.