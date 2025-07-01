HVT vs. WSM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Retail - Home Furnishings sector have probably already heard of Haverty Furniture (HVT) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Haverty Furniture has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Williams-Sonoma has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HVT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WSM has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

HVT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.65, while WSM has a forward P/E of 19.15. We also note that HVT has a PEG ratio of 1.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.64.

Another notable valuation metric for HVT is its P/B ratio of 1.08. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WSM has a P/B of 9.3.

These metrics, and several others, help HVT earn a Value grade of A, while WSM has been given a Value grade of C.

HVT sticks out from WSM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that HVT is the better option right now.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.