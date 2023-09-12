hVIVO raises 2023 revenue forecast on strong demand for respiratory therapies

Sept 12 (Reuters) - hVIVO plc HVO.L on Tuesday raised its 2023 revenue forecast after the healthcare company reported a 52% jump in sales in the first half as demand for testing of infectious and respiratory disease therapies improved.

The contract research organisation now expects its annual revenue to be 55 million pounds ($68.8 million), compared with 53 million pounds it previously expected.

($1 = 0.7996 pounds)

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

