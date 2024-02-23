hVIVO (AIM:HVO) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 34.25

The average one-year price target for hVIVO (AIM:HVO) has been revised to 34.25 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of 30.26 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.40% from the latest reported closing price of 27.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in hVIVO. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVO is 0.06%, an increase of 49.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.07% to 454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 327K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267K shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVO by 50.54% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 128K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.