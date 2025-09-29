hVIVO (AIM:HVO) Price Target Decreased by 25.00% to 17.79

The average one-year price target for hVIVO (AIM:HVO) has been revised to 17.79 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 23.72 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 GBX to a high of 30.45 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.33% from the latest reported closing price of 8.00 GBX / share.

hVIVO Maintains 2.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.60%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in hVIVO. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HVO is 0.00%, an increase of 49.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 104K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HVO by 49.20% over the last quarter.

