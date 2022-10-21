HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) jumps 23% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) share price is up 75% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 20% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for HV Bancorp investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

HV Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 41% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 20% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of HV Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that HV Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand HV Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that HV Bancorp is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

