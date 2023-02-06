HV Bancorp Cuts Stake in HV Bancorp (HVBC)

Fintel reports that HV Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.17MM shares of HV Bancorp Inc (HVBC). This represents 7.74% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.17MM shares and 8.04% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in HV Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HVBC is 0.0490%, an increase of 50.4651%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 309K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 210,523 shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 25,890 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 25,000 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management holds 14,826 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 11,369 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371 shares, representing an increase of 70.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HVBC by 405.03% over the last quarter.

HV Bancorp Background Information

HV Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, the company primarily serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from its executive office, six full service bank offices and one limited service office. The bank also operates four loan production offices in its geographical footprint.

