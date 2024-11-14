Huya price target lowered to $5 from $5.90 at Citi

Citi analyst Nelson Cheung lowered the firm’s price target on Huya (HUYA) to $5 from $5.90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm says that despite continued headwinds on live streaming, it expects both Huya’s monthly active users and paying user to stabilize next quarter.
