HUYA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HUYA Inc (Symbol: HUYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.45, changing hands as low as $23.18 per share. HUYA Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUYA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.57 per share, with $36.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.