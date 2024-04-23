HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) closed the latest trading day at $4.43, indicating a +0.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.12% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.04, indicating a 20% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.15 per share and a revenue of $875.22 million, demonstrating changes of +114.29% and -10.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.62, so one might conclude that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.