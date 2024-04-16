HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.47, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.12%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.3% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. On that day, HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%.

HUYA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $875.22 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.29% and -10.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 650% increase. At present, HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.28.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

