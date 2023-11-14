HUYA Inc. Q3 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - HUYA Inc. (HUYA) reported third quarter net income attributable to HUYA of RMB 12.1 million, compared with RMB 60.4 million, a year ago. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.05 compared to RMB 0.25. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA was RMB 103.3 million, compared with RMB 106.1 million, last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.42 compared to RMB 0.44.

Total net revenues for the third quarter were RMB 1.65 billion, compared with RMB 2.38 billion for the same period of 2022. Live streaming revenues were RMB 1.5 billion, compared with RMB 2.0 billion for the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the number of quarterly paying users on Huya Live to 4.2 million from 5.5 million.

The company said the decline in the number of quarterly paying users was primarily attributable to the soft macro and industry environment, the company's proactive business adjustments in support of its strategic transformation and prudent operations, and the increase in offline entertainment activities, which adversely affected the time spent by long-tail users on Huya's platform.

Junhong Huang, Acting Co-CEO of Huya, said, "Our Huya Live's average mobile MAUs reached 86.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, growing by 3.7% quarter-over-quarter thanks to our diversified e-sports tournaments and entertainment programming during the summer season."

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits of RMB 10.60 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.