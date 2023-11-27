HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) Price Target Increased by 8.91% to 4.70

The average one-year price target for HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE:HUYA) has been revised to 4.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.91% from the prior estimate of 4.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.32 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.11% from the latest reported closing price of 3.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUYA Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUYA is 0.08%, an increase of 6.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.50% to 51,369K shares. The put/call ratio of HUYA is 6.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 9,756K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 46.88% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,272K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,099K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 77.97% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,907K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares, representing an increase of 19.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 17.97% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 3,781K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,862K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUYA by 26.23% over the last quarter.

HUYA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in Chinawith a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China'syoung generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.