HUYA Earnings Results: $HUYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUYA ($HUYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $1,496,828,789, beating estimates of $1,402,511,220 by $94,317,569.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HUYA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HUYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of HUYA stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 5,145,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,795,533
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,812,915 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,819,457
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,668,124 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,121,140
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,304,627 shares (-53.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,005,204
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,172,841 shares (-77.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,600,621
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,084,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,481,662
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 1,002,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,903
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.