HUYA Earnings Preview: Recent $HUYA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HUYA ($HUYA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,839,820,920 and earnings of $0.21 per share.

HUYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of HUYA stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUYA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HUYA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

