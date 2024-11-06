Huya downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

BofA analyst Lei Zhang downgraded Huya (HUYA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $4, down from $5.80.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HUYA:
- HSBC downgrades Huya on weaker live-streaming outlook
- Huya downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- HUYA Inc. Cuts League of Legends Broadcast Costs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.