Huya downgraded to Neutral at BofA with core streaming business weakening

As previously reported, BofA downgraded Huya (HUYA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $4, down from $5.80. The firm contends that the core live-streaming business continues to see weakness amid a macro slowdown and tightening regulatory environment; new businesses take time to grow and the game operation and game ad market are also competitive; and positive shareholder returns are largely priced in.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HUYA:
- Huya downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- HSBC downgrades Huya on weaker live-streaming outlook
- Huya downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC
- HUYA Inc. Cuts League of Legends Broadcast Costs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.