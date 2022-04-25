Huya cuts hundreds of staff, sources say, as Chinese tech retrenches

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Chinese video game streaming site Huya HUYA.N has started laying off staff, three sources close to the matter said, as more of the country's technology companies scale back after a bruising regulatory crackdown.

Huya, which is controlled by Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and was once part of a plan the Chinese gaming giant had to create China’s answer to U.S. platform Twitch, intends to cut hundreds of staff, said the sources, who declined to be named because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

The company's Nimo TV unit, which launched in 2014 as an international version of Huya, is most heavily affected with large staff cuts already implemented.

Huya, which is one of China's largest video streaming platforms alongside rival DouYu DOYU.O, had 2,075 employees in 2020, according to its latest annual report.

Huya declined to provide immediate comment.

Tencent's plan to merge Huya and DouYu to create a $10 billion video game streaming behemoth was blocked by Beijing last year on antitrust grounds as part of a regulatory crackdown.

Since then, Chinese regulators have ramped up oversight of the livestreaming industry and Tencent this month shut its in-house video game streaming arm Penguin Esports.

Huya's staff cuts were first reported by local media outlets such as Tech Planet, which said that Huya’s biggest rival DouYu is also laying off many employees.

Douyu told Reuters that it is not currently conducting large-scale layoffs but making normal personnel adjustments to optimise resources.

Other Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba and Tencent, have been cutting staff after new regulations banned some of their old business practices and limited growth opportunities.

Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, known as China's answer to Instagram, last week said it had cut about 9% of its workforce.

(Reporting by Josh Ye Editing by Brenda Goh and David Goodman)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.