HUYA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of HUYA Inc (Symbol: HUYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.44, changing hands as high as $19.99 per share. HUYA Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUYA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.78 per share, with $28.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.47.

