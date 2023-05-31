Huuuge plans to release first PC games in H2

Adds detail

May 31 (Reuters) - Polish mobile games developer Huuuge HUGP.WA plans to release its first PC games on the Steam platform in the second half of the year, Deputy CEO Maciej Hebda said on Wednesday.

Steam is the biggest distributor of PC-based video games.

"We are aware of the market reality and to meet expectations of players we must go beyond mobile games, so we are also working on games that will premiere on Steam platform, ie on PC (...) we hope that in the long run it will be a source of new revenue for the Huuuge group" he said on a conference call.

Huuuge also plans to release in the second half of this year browser versions of two flagship titles, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino".

Hebda added that the company was working as well on making them available to computer players.

In the first quarter, "Huuuge Casino" and "Billionaire Casino" were responsible for generating as much as 95% of the group's revenue.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

